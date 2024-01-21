Moroccan Registered DF 10 Crash, Not an Indian Aircraft, Amid Reports of Passenger Plane Crash in Afghanistan, Confirms DGCA

A Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official has clarified that the crashed aircraft in the mountains of Topkhana in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province is a Moroccan-registered DF 10, not an Indian passenger plane. The DGCA issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the news of India's aircraft crash reported by Afghanistan's TOLO News, citing Zabihullah Amiri.

"The unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan-registered small aircraft. More details are awaited," DGCA said in a Tweet.

"We have got confirmation from Air Traffic Control and other aviation bodies regarding the plane that was involved in the crash. It was identified as a Moroccan-registered DF-10 aircraft," the official added.