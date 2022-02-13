Morocco calls on citizens to leave Ukraine

Rabat, Feb 13 Morocco has urged its citizens to leave Ukraine amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

In light of the current situation and for their own safety, Moroccan citizens in Ukraine are asked to leave through the available commercial flights, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement released by the Moroccan Foreign Ministry on its website.

Moroccans wishing to head for Ukraine are asked to delay their trip for the moment, it added.

