MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh attends NAM ministerial in Uganda

Kampala, Oct 15 Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh led the Indian side at the opening ceremony of the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) hosted by Uganda on Wednesday.

"Participated in the Opening Ceremony of the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) hosted by Uganda under the theme of 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence'," Kirti Vardhan Singh posted on X.

On the sidelines of the 19th NAM Ministerial meeting, Singh also held a meeting with Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop and discussed bilateral ties.

Following the talks, Singh in a post on X stated, "Delighted to meet the HE Mr. Abdoulaye Diop, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Mali on the sidelines of the 19th NAM Midterm Ministerial meeting. Discussed about our multifaceted bilateral relations."

Singh also met State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Somalia Ali Mohamed Omar and discussed further expansion in bilateral cooperation.

Following their meeting, Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a post on X wrote, "Pleased to meet HE Mr. Ali Mohamed Omar, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia Discussed further expansion in our historical bilateral cooperation.l especially focused on strengthening people to people ties."

Earlier in the day, Singh arrived in Uganda to lead the Indian delegation for the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) being held in Kampala on October 15-16.

In a press release, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "Uganda is the Chair of NAM for the period 2024-26. The Mid-Term Ministerial under the theme of "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence”. India is a founding member of the movement which brings together 121 developing countries on a platform of historical significance. India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement."

On Monday, India participated in the Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Mid-Term Ministerial in Kampala and expressed support for Uganda's leadership of the NAM.

Secretary (West) Sibi George led the Indian delegation at the SOM of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial which was presided over by Uganda's Minister of Foreign Affairs, General Odongo Jeje.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George leads the Indian delegation at the Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial in Kampala, Uganda; presided over by FM General Odongo Jeje of Uganda. India supports Uganda’s leadership of the NAM," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

