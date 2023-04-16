MoS Lekhi joins yoga session organised by Indian Embassy in Zagreb

Zagreb [Croatia], April 16 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi on Sunday joined a yoga session orgsed by the Indian Embassy along with the Indian community and the "Friends of India" in Zagreb.

"Joined a yoga session orgsed by the Indian embassy along with the Indian community & the Friends of India in Zagreb this morning. Impressed by their enthusiasm. Happy to see India-Croatia relations growing & Indian spiritual wisdom contributing to peace, harmony and happiness," tweeted Lekhi.

She is on an official visit to Croatia and Slovenia from April 15-20 to further reinforce the momentum in India's relations with these countries.

Lekhi also visited Nikola Tesla Technical Museum and Zagreb City Museum in Croatia.

Sharing details regarding her visit to Museum, Meenakashi Lekhi tweeted, "Visited Nikola Tesla & Zagreb City Museum and got an impression of the rich scientific & historical heritage of Croatia. Nikola Tesla, indeed a person of global importance, given what he left behind for humty, was also influenced by Indian philosophy."

She also held discussions on genomics, economics, sports, history, and politics and discussed opportunities for collaboration between India and Croatia.

"Had a wonderful discussion on genomics, economics, sports, history, & politics with @draganprimorac2, Ms. Martina Dalic, @IgorStimac, @AlojzijeJ. Discussed the tremendous opportunities for collaboration between India & Croatia," she tweeted.

During her visit, Lekhi will hold discussions with Croatia's Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman, Culture and Media Minister Nina Obuljen and State Secretary for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release.

After her visit to Croatia, Lekhi will travel to Slovenia. In Slovenia, Lekhi will call on the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon and meet the Deputy Foreign Minister, according to MEA press release. She will also interact with the Indian community and participate in an AKAM event at the University of Ljubljana.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the press release stated, "India has close and friendly ties with Croatia and Slovenia. The visit will further reinforce the momentum in India's relations with these countries."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor