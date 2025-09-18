MoS Margherita interacts with Indian diaspora in Brisbane on PM Modi's birthday

Brisbane [Australia] September 18 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Wednesday met members of the Indian diaspora in Brisbane, Australia, and praised thier enthusiasm for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. He also highlighted their role in strengthening ties between India and Australia.

"Had an excellent interaction with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Brisbane, Australia. On the occasion of PM's birthday today, the enthusiasm of the community was inspiring. Their contributions to enhancing India-Australia ties are truly commendable," Margherita posted on X.

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1968446578647089325

Earlier in the day, Margherita paid floral tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Roma Street Parklands in Brisbane. He recalled Gandhi's message of peace and non-violence, calling it timeless and relevant to the world.

"Honoured to pay a floral tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Roma Street Parklands, Brisbane, Australia today. Remembering the Father of the Nation and his timeless message of peace and non-violence," he wrote in a post on X.

On the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, the minister also planted a sapling as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (One Tree in the Name of Mother). He described the gesture as a fitting tribute to the Prime Minister, who celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

"Under Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's initiative, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, I planted a sapling this afternoon at Roma Street Parklands, Brisbane, Australia. A fitting tribute on the birthday of our beloved Prime Minister inspiring us to nurture Mother Earth as we honour our mothers," he posted.

Margherita also virtually attended the launch of Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan by Prime Minister Modi from the Consulate General of India in Brisbane. He called the campaign the largest health outreach for women and children in India.

"In Consulate General of India, Brisbane, Australia: Honoured to have virtually attended the launch of the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. This nationwide campaign, from 17th September to 2nd October 2025, will organise over 1 lakh health camps, making it the largest health outreach for women and children in India. Focused on preventive, promotive & curative care, it will strengthen maternal & child health, nutrition and family well-being," Margherita said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor