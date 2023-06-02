MoS Muraleedharan interacts with Indians in Malaysia under Pravasi Bharatiya Utsav

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 2 : As part of his 4-day tour to two countries, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan interacted with the Indian Diaspora in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

"Delighted to interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Malaysia during the Pravasi Bharatiya Utsav, hosted by @hcikl . Commended the significant contributions of Indian diaspora to all walks of life in Malaysia & in nurturing India-Malaysia ties," he tweeted.

MoS V Muraleedharan also attended cultural performances organised as part of an event titled as 'Pravasi Bharatiya Utsav'.

Sharing pictures of the event, MoS further said, "Brilliant cultural performances at the Pravasi Bharatiya Utsav. Commend Temple of Fine Arts Malaysia, Sutra Foundation led by Padma Sri Datuk@Ramli_Ibrahim_7, Sitar Maestro Samuel Dass &@iccr_hqtroupe Shri Patel Raas Mandali for the excellent show."

Minister of State (MoS) Muraleedharan arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday for the last leg of his 4-day visit to two countries. After summing up his visit to Brunei, Muraleedharan reached Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia.

On Thursday, he met members of the Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veteran Association (MAFSVA) in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, appreciating their valour and courage.

Muraleedharan tweeted, "Pleased to have met with committee members of Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veterans Association (MAFSVA) in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciate their valour and courage."

During his visit, he also met and interacted with the office bearers of Netaji Welfare Foundation and Netaji Service Centre. The MoS commended their efforts in preserving the legacy of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in Malaysia.

Following the meeting, Muraleedharan took to his Twitter to post, "Happy to have interacted with the Office bearers of Netaji Welfare Foundation & Netaji Service Centre in Kuala Lumpur. Lauded their efforts in preserving the legacy of Netaji in Malaysia."

The MoS also met with workers from India across various sectors in Malaysia. He interacted with them on their experiences and assured them of India's continued commitment to their welfare and well-being.

"Happy to interact with workers from India working in various sectors in Malaysia. Discussed about their experiences at their workplaces and their overall welfare. Assured them of the Government of India's continued commitment to their welfare and well-being," Muraleedharan tweeted.

Earlier in the day, he met members of All Malaysia Malayalee Association (AMMA) in Kuala Lumpur and lauded their role in promoting the socio-cultural connect between India and Malaysia.Taking to Twitter, the MoS wrote, "Happy to have met with committee members of All Malaysia Malayalee Association (AMMA) in Kuala Lumpur. Glad to hear AMMA's various activities in enriching lives of Malaysian Malayalee community."

"Lauded their role in promoting socio-cultural connect between India and Malaysia," the MoS added.

The MoS also met with the Deputy President of the Malaysian Indian Congress and the committee members in Kuala Lumpur, thanking them for their continued support towards nurturing closer ties between the two countries.

"Happy to have met with Hon'ble Datuk Seri M Saravanan, Deputy President of @MIC_Malaysia and Committee members in Kuala Lumpur. Thanked them for continued support towards nurturing closer India-Malaysia ties & for their active participation in the PBD celebrations in India," the MoS tweeted.

He also held interactions with committee members of the World Malayalee Federation, Malaysia Chapter, in Kuala Lumpur.The MoS tweeted, "Delighted to meet with committee members of World Malayalee Federation Malaysia Chapter in Kuala Lumpur Happy to note their activities towards promoting social & professional development of the Malayalee NRIs Appreciate them for promoting welfare of Malayalee NRIs in Malaysia."

