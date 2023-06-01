MoS Muraleedharan meets members of All Malaysia Malayalee Association in Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 1 : Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met members of All Malaysia Malayalee Association (AMMA) in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday and lauded their role in promoting socio-cultural connect between India and Malaysia.

Taking to Twitter, the MoS wrote, "Happy to have met with committee members of All Malaysia Malayalee Association (AMMA) in Kuala Lumpur. Glad to hear AMMA's various activities in enriching lives of Malaysian Malayalee community."

"Lauded their role in promoting socio-cultural connect between India and Malaysia," the MoS added.

The MoS also met with the Deputy President of the Malaysian Indian Congress, and the committee members in Kuala Lumpur and thanked them for their continued support towards nurturing closer India-Malaysia ties.

"Happy to have met with Hon'ble Datuk Seri M Saravanan, Deputy President of @MIC_Malaysia

and Committee members in Kuala Lumpur. Thanked them for continued support towards nurturing closer India-Malaysia ties & for their active participation in the PBD celebrations in India," the MoS tweeted.

He also held interactions with committee members of the World Malayalee Federation Malaysia Chapter in Kuala Lumpur.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Delighted to meet with committee members of World Malayalee Federation Malaysia Chapter in Kuala Lumpur Happy to note their activities towards promoting social & professional development of the Malayalee NRIs Appreciate them for promoting welfare of Malayalee NRIs in Malaysia."

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday for the last leg of his 4-day visit to two countries.

After summing up his visit to Brunei, Muraleedharan reached Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia.

