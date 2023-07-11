MoS Muraleedharan to visit Syria on July 12

New Delhi [India], July 11 : In the first Ministerial-level visit from India to Syria since August 2016, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will visit the Syrian Arab Republic from July 12 to July 13, 2023.

It is going to be the first official visit of Muraleedharan to Syria.

"During the visit, MoS is likely to meet the Syrian leadership in the capital Damascus for wide-ranging discussions. He will also interact with a group of Syrian students who have studied or are proceeding to study in India under Govt of India's scholarship scheme," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release on Tuesday.

Muraleedharan is also expected to meet the functionaries of the Syrian Orthodox Church during his visit.

"India and Syria have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations based on deep-rooted people to people ties. India has maintained its Embassy in Syria all along the course of conflict in Syria. A large number of students, businessmen and patients travel to India. India has contributed immensely to the capacity building of the Syrian youth over the years through scholarship schemes and training courses under the flagship ITEC programme," read the official release.

This visit is expected to lend further momentum to the strong relationship between the two countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor