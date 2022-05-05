Moscow declares 7 employees of Danish embassy in Russia personae non gratae
Published: May 5, 2022
Russia has declared seven employees of the Danish Embassy in Moscow personae non-gratae, the diplomats have two weeks to leave the country, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.
"The [Danish] ambassador was informed that, as a response measure, seven employees of the Danish Embassy in Russia were declared personae non gratae. They must leave the country within two weeks. A diplomat of the Danish diplomatic mission was also denied visa," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia also reserves the right to take additional steps in response to the unfriendly actions of Copenhagen, which will be communicated to the Danish side later, the statement added. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
