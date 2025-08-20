Moscow [Russia], August 20 : Moscow is preparing to host the prestigious World Forum "New Era - New Paths," organized by the International Organisation for Eurasian Cooperation (IOEC), which will bring together more than 1,000 delegates and 120 influential speakers from 55 countries.

The event aims to foster dialogue and cooperation in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "Greater Eurasian Partnership" (GEP) initiative.

Set against the backdrop of a rapidly transforming global order, the central theme of the forum revolves around advancing a multipolar system and strengthening strategic partnerships across continents.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksander Pankin emphasized the urgency of the GEP framework, stating that the world is evolving towards a balanced, multipolar international system.

According to TV BRICS, the forum's comprehensive business programme will feature 18 thematic sessions and high-level panels organized in partnership with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Civil 20 (C20) an official engagement group of the G20 and other global stakeholders from Africa, Asia, India, and the Gulf nations.

Dmitry Stasyulis, President of the IOEC and Russia's Sherpa to the C20, highlighted the role of the forum as a catalyst for deeper global integration. "The aim is to build bridges between all participants, aligning the interests of business, government, and civil society. Only through open, respectful dialogue among equal partners can we drive Eurasian integration and meet the global demand for a fair, secure world with equal opportunities for all," he noted.

A key attraction of the forum will be the series of bilateral and multilateral business dialogues with delegations from India, China, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Senegal, and Latin American nations.

The sessions will explore a broad spectrum of strategic issues, including the Greater Eurasian Partnership framework, the role of digital currencies and cross-border settlements, AI and digital transformation, investment flows, regional cooperation, and the legal architecture for international business.

In addition to discussions, several landmark agreements are expected to be signed. These include a strategic cooperation pact between the IOEC and Russia's Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI), and a memorandum on international leasing among six Eurasian countries: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

The forum is poised to serve as a pivotal platform in shaping the future of Eurasian and global partnerships through inclusive diplomacy and visionary policymaking.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor