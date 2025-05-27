"Most hilarious aspect...state of denial": BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad takes dig at Pakistan Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal

Paris [France], May 27 : BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is leading all-party delegation, to France on Tuesday took a dig at Pakistan for promoting Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to Field Marshal despite recent military and strategic failures during Operation Sindoor by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

He said, "The most hilarious aspect was that the general whose forces were defeated at the hands of India decisively was promoted to Field Marsh. This is state of denial."

Despite the military setbacks, Pakistan's government is projecting the outcome as a "historic victory," praising General Munir's leadership during the conflict. General Asim Munir became only the second army officer in Pakistan's history to be elevated to Field Marshal.

Ayub Khan, Pakistan's president from 1958 to 1969, holds the distinction of being the country's first Field Marshal. Notably, his promotion to this highest military rank was self-appointed, following his coup and assumption of the presidency in 1958.

Munir's elevation also signals who truly calls the shots in Pakistan. The government approved a promotion that further cements the army chief's dominance over the country's civilian leadership.

Notably, has been in state of denial regarding its role in perpetuating violence and instability in the region, hindering efforts to achieve lasting peace.

Four wars has been fought between the two countries - The first war between India and Pakistan occurred shortly after independence, primarily over the disputed region of Kashmir in 1947-48; 1965 war, sparked by Pakistan's Operation Gibraltar, which aimed to infiltrate and capture Kashmir; 1971 war, a decisive conflict that led to the creation of Bangladesh and 1999 Kargil war, Pakistani troops infiltrated into Kashmir, sparking a military confrontation.

Despite these historical conflicts and ongoing tensions, Pakistan has consistently denied its role in supporting terrorist groups and engaging in aggressive actions against India. This denial extends to its refusal to acknowledge the impact of its actions on regional stability and the suffering of innocent civilians.

Meanwhile, briefing French journalists, Prasad noted that Members of Parliament have come to France not in happier times but to convey a straight message. He called out Pakaistan for their support to terrorists.

He said, "We have not come to Paris and meeting you in happier times. But we have to we have come to convey some straight message. Terrorism is not India centric, terrorism is now a global phenomenena. In the majority of the cases, terrorists, their patrons, and the groups, terror groups based in Pakistan have direct or indirect involvement. Today, there are 52 designated terrorists by UN."

"The distinction between the state of Pakistan and terrorism has withered away. Terrorism as an instrument of state policy is a part of the military state of Pakistan. You know that no democracy there," he added.

He also spoke about wars between India and Pakistan and emphasised that none of the four were started by India. The delegation leader noted that all major world powers supported India's stance, and India has conveyed clearly that any actions will be handled bilaterally, with the Director General of Military Operation (DGMO) of Pakistan engaging directly with the DGMO of India.

He said, "India and Pakistan has four clear wars, 1948, 1965, 1971 where Bangladesh was created And Kargil war. None of these were started by India. I repeat, none of these were started by India...All the government of India have ... Pakistan and PM Modi also invited Nawaz Sharif in his swearing-in ceremony in 2014. He also went to Pakistan at his instance to attend the marriage of his grandson. And thereafter this has continued unabated. This time, India has conveyed in very clear terms this far and. and no further."

"A new norm has been set. We had attacked only the terrorist infrastructure... We conveyed to Pakistan that we did not want to escalate. We only wanted to attack terror infrastructure... On the morning of May 10, their DGMO talked to our DGMO... Our message was clear, you stop, we stop... Any act of terrorism will be constituted as an act of war," he added.

On the Indus Water Treaty, Prasad stated it remains in abeyance until Pakistan provides evidence of stopping terrorism.

Member of the delegation, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, said, "We are also looking at your European Union, also looking at other important nations to address the terrorism emanating out of Pakistan, because we are all equal sufferers, we in India are more so, because we share the neighbourhood with them. We can't change our neighbours. We can only hold them accountable."

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, MJ Akbar, Ghulam Ali Khatana and Samik Bhattacharya; Congress MP Amar Singh, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT) and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in France stated, "Meeting with Media over breakfast The All Party Indian Parliamentary Delegation met with French and international media in Paris over a candid conversation about India's fight against terrorism."

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the Pahalgam attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were killed. Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10.

