"Most important day in American history....deliver your vote no matter how long it takes": Trump urges supporters

Washington DC, [US], November 5 : Calling election day the "most important day in American History," former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday encouraged his supporters to vote "no matter how long it takes."

He said the voter enthusiasm is "through the roof," as people "want to Make America Great Again."

It is now officially ELECTION DAY! This will be the most important day in American History. Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF because people want to Make America Great Again. That means lines are going to be long! I need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes.… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2024

In a post on X, Trump said, "It is now officially ELECTION DAY! This will be the most important day in American History. Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF because people want to Make America Great Again. That means lines are going to be long!"

"I need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes. STAY IN LINE! The Radical Communist Democrats want you to pack up and go home. Together, we are going to have a tremendous victory and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

This statement comes amid a closely contested presidential election, with Trump facing off against Kamala Harris.

Notably, the voters in the US are heading to vote in one of their most consequential elections, which will decide the direction of not just the US but also have an influence on global geopolitics for the next four years.

The polling hours will vary across the states, but most locations will vote between 6 am and 8 pm on Tuesday (local time).

The first polls will close at around 7 pm ET (5:30 am IST) in six states, including Georgia. The final polls will close in the blue state of Hawaii and in the red state of Alaska at 12 am ET (10:30 am IST). Total votes will close by 1 pm ET (11:30 am IST), following which counting will start. The results in small states can be projected soon after polling states; some key battleground states may take hours to project the winner.

The main race is between the Democratic and Republican parties. Vice President Kamala Harris is the candidate of the incumbent Democrats, and she is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president of the US. If elected, she will also be the first Indian-origin President of the United States.

On the other hand, the Republican candidate is former President Donald Trump, who is eyeing a historic comeback to the White House after a bitter exit in 2020. Notably, if Trump wins, it will be the first instance in over 100 years of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House.

Most of the polls have predicted a very close race between Trump and Harris.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor