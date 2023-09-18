Motorist dead as Atlantic Storm ‘Lee’ makes landfall in Canada

Washington DC [US], September 18 : A motorist lost his life after a large tree limb fell on his vehicle in Searsport, Maine on Saturday, as Atlantic Storm Lee made landfall at near-hurricane strength in Nova Scotia and Canada on Saturday, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

The incident took place on US Highway 1 when the high winds hit the region, VOA reported.

The storm brought destructive winds, rough surf and torrential rains to a large swath of New England and Maritime Canada, toppling trees, swamping coastlines and cutting power to tens of thousands.

Police Chief Brian Lunt said the tree limb brought down live power lines and the utility workers had to cut power to help the man out.

However, the man later died at a hospital, according to the police, reported VOA.

Massachusetts experienced severe flash flooding as fast water washed out roads, caused sinkholes, damaged homes and flooded vehicles.

Moreover, the storm caused power outages several hundred miles from the centre.

During Saturday afternoon, 11 per cent of electricity customers in Maine were out of power, with 27 per cent in Nova Scotia, 8 per cent in New Brunswick and 3 per cent in Prince Edward Island, VOA reported.

Tens of thousands were left without power on Saturday as storm 'Lee' barrelled towards northeast United States and areas in neighbouring Canada.

The US administration, under President Joe Biden, issued an emergency declaration for Maine and was extending federal assistance for the state, Al Jazeera reported.

“We encourage all of those in the path of this large and dangerous storm to remain alert,” White Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news briefing.

Louise Fode, a National Weather Service meteorologist said parts of coastal Maine could see waves up to 4.5 metres high crashing down, causing erosion and damage. Moreover, the strong gusts will cause power outages, the report stated further.

