MP CM Mohan Yadav pays tributes on the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks anniversary in London

London [UK], November 27 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was invited by the High Commission of India in the UK to a commemorative ceremony marking the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The Chief Minister was formally invited by the High Commission of India to a commemorative ceremony held at India House. The event was a poignant remembrance of one of the most tragic terrorist attacks in Indian history, the press statement noted.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister delivered a deeply reflective address that captured the collective pain and memory of the devastating terror attack. His speech acknowledged the profound impact of the event, recognising two distinct groups of witnesses: those who experienced the horror firsthand during the actual attacks, and the millions of citizens who watched the traumatic events unfold through television broadcasts.

CM Yadav's remarks were characterised by a tone of solemnity and hope, particularly when he expressed his heartfelt condolences for those who lost their lives during the terrible incident. His words aimed to honour the memory of the victims and underscore the resilience of those affected by the tragedy, the press statement observed.

Following his address, CM Yadav toured an exhibition specifically curated at India House to commemorate the event. This exhibition featured photographs that provided a visual narrative and context to the attack, according to the press statement.

The visit concluded with a comprehensive tour of the India House, allowing the Chief Minister to engage more deeply with the memorials and to reflect on the significance of the day.

The event represented a moment of collective remembrance, reflection, and tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, emphasizing the importance of never forgetting such significant historical moments.

CM Yadav also spoke to ANI.

"26/11 is the most unfortunate incident in the history of our country, especially from the point of view of national security for the people and the government". He expressed condolences for people who were killed during the heinous attacks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor