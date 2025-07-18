MP CM Yadav to showcase 'Madhya Pradesh Vision' in Barcelona, strengthen investment ties on 3rd day of Spain visit

Barcelona [Spain], July 18 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on the third day of his official visit to Spain on Friday, will be showcasing the state's global capabilities and strengthening investment cooperation and will present the "Madhya Pradesh Vision" to global audiences of investors, industrialists, and members of the Indian diaspora in Barcelona.

Yadav is currently on the second leg of his two-nation tour, aimed at attracting global investment to the state, encouraging technology exchange, and creating jobs under the "Global Dialogue 2025" initiative. He reached the European nation after completing a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

The MP CM will begin his day with a visit to Mercabarna, Barcelona's premier maritime and logistics hub, which is considered a key supply chain centre of Europe.

The visit is expected to provide an opportunity to explore potential partnerships and learn from the European logistics model to develop Madhya Pradesh's capabilities in the sector.

Following this, the Chief Minister will highlight the state's investment-friendly policies and infrastructure readiness to Spanish industries, corporate groups, and institutional investors at the Barcelona Business Forum, under the theme "Invest in Madhya Pradesh".

The forum will place a special focus on Madhya Pradesh's industrial policies, opportunities in the primary sector, ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects, and its global partnership model. He will also address the forum, which is expected to play a key role in translating investment interest into tangible proposals.

The Chief Minister will also be holding one-on-one meetings with prominent industrialists, business leaders, and potential investors to discuss collaborative opportunities and long-term investment possibilities in the state.

Later in the day, Yadav is scheduled to visit Barcelona's Smart City and Innovation Centres, where he will observe systems and models related to urban management, green technologies, data-driven public services, and startup collaboration frameworks.

He will also receive information about potential technical partnerships for Madhya Pradesh's smart city model.

He will also hold some bilateral meetings planned post the site visits, following which in the evening he will attend the 'Pravasi and Friends of Madhya Pradesh' event, where he will engage with NRIs, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders from across Spain and Europe.

He will also honour the contributions of the diaspora and invite them to actively participate in the development journey of Madhya Pradesh.

The MP CM will be staying in Spain till July 19 as part of his visit.

