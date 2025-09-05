Mpox deaths near 2,000 in Africa since 2024 amid recent decline in cases: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa, Sep 5 The death toll from Africa's ongoing mpox outbreak is approaching 2,000 since the beginning of 2024, amid recent "encouraging" decline in the number of cases, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

During an online media briefing on Thursday evening, Yap Boum II, deputy incident manager for mpox at the Africa CDC, said that 29 mpox-affected African countries have reported 185,994 cases since the start of last year. Of these, 51,969 were confirmed, and 1,987 related deaths were recorded.

Data from the African Union's specialised healthcare agency showed that the continent has reported 105,697 mpox cases so far in 2025, surpassing last year's total of 80,297.

Due to improving continental mpox response efforts, the Africa CDC witnessed a "continuous decline" in both confirmed and suspected cases over the past weeks, especially when compared to this year's peak season recorded around May.

Data from the Africa CDC showed that the average weekly confirmed cases fell by 52 per cent, from a peak of 1,441 weekly average cases in May to 695 cases over the past five weeks.

The Africa CDC further commended the increase in testing coverage as a positive development, with testing coverage moving from 30 per cent to 66 per cent from all suspected cases over the last six weeks.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is a rare viral disease typically transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials. The infection often causes fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Africa CDC, in August last year, declared the ongoing mpox outbreak a public health emergency of continental security. Shortly afterward, the World Health Organization designated the viral disease as a public health emergency of international concern.

Mpox is an infectious disease that can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain and low energy. Most people fully recover, but some get very sick.

