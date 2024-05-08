MQM founder Altaf Hussain expresses concern over enforced disappearances in Balochistan, urges Pakistan military to find missing persons

London [UK], May 8 : Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has raised the issue of enforced disappearances in the Pakistan province of Balochistan and urged the Pakistan army to change their policy and prioritise the search for the missing individuals.

"To the army commanders, I implore you to reconsider your policy and prioritise the search for the missing individuals. Let us engage in dialogue to find a peaceful resolution to this urgent issue," he said during his latest ideological session on a video sharing app, highlighting the severity of forced disappearances affecting Baloch and other ethnic communities in Pakistan.

"The anguish of families with missing loved ones is unimaginable. Put yourself in their shoes - how would you feel if your own brother or son was taken away without explanation, subjected to torture and violence?" asked the leader of the party.

He also urged that the leaders in Pakistan must empathize with the pain of these innocent mothers and families, and ensure that those who are missing are brought before the law for a fair trial.

Highlighting the recent statement by the Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah on respecting constitutional limits, MQM leader questioned the deteriorating law and order situation in the region and said that violence and unjust detention of people is against the principles of Pakistan's constitution.

"I stand in solidarity with the Baloch community and urge everyone to peacefully protest for the safe return of the missing individuals," he said.

"Raise your voice against this injustice through writing or by any means available to you," he added.

He asserted that the suffering of Muhajirs, who have sacrificed so much for Pakistan, cannot be ignored. Thousands have lost their lives or have been enforced to disappear in pursuit of their rights and called upon the people of Punjab to consider the fate of their loved ones who faced oppression and injustice.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to the disappearances and threats against truth-tellers, journalists, and activists," he said.

He reminded that the systematic suppression of dissent must end to prevent further division and unrest among the people.

He earnestly appealed to the army commanders to take urgent action to address these grievances, locate the missing persons, and stop the intimidation of politicians, journalists, and their families.

"Let us work together to find a peaceful solution through dialogue before the situation escalates into widespread protests. The well-being and rights of all individuals, regardless of their ethnicity, must be respected and protected," he said.

He demanded the immediate and safe return of all missing persons, including Baloch youth Rashid Hussain Brohi, and individuals from various ethnic communities who have been forcibly detained and enforced to disappear.

He further said that it is time to end the cycle of injustice and bring closure to the families who are yearning for the return of their loved ones.

