MQM-P President Altaf Hussain accuses Pakistan military, ISIS of manipulating general elections

London [UK], April 27 : President of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Altaf Hussain once again targeted the Pakistan military and ISIS for manipulating the Pakistan general elections and alleged that the military powers are controlling parliament and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Pakistan leader also alleged that the authorities in Pakistan are targeting his party leaders, and supporters, attacking their homes and also assaulting women and children.

"Neither MQM-P nor other parties have any political future if they would be formed with the support of the military. MQM-P leaders are being targeted and killed in Pakistan, and their homes are being attacked. Authorities are assaulting women and children. But now this is being noticed in Punjab," Hussian said.

"This is now happening to PTI leaders. Now Punjab got to know, when this happened with PTI. How ISIS and Pakistan military manipulate elections, do election rigging. How prime minister, government is actually run by the military," he added.

His remarks came as he appeared in a UK High Court on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a two-day hearing in his appeal against the MQM-P in a case related to London properties. The court heard arguments from both sides and reserved its verdict, which is expected this week.

The three-member bench of the Court of Appeals, comprised of Lord Justice Moylan, Lord Justice Arnold, and Lord Justice Nugee, presided over the hearing.

During today's proceedings, Altaf Hussain's lawyer, Barrister Richard Slade, reiterated his arguments. Slade emphasized that MQM operates within the bounds of the constitution, with the Coordination Committee serving as its central body under the leadership of Hussain, MQM-P said in an official release.

He highlighted the challenges faced by MQM members, including targeted security operations and pressures from paramilitary establishments and ISI.

Slade referenced the 'Minus Altaf' project, which led to Hussain's removal from party leadership by Farooq Sattar, sparking strong opposition from MQM members in London.

Slade also pointed out that MQM operates under duress from the Pakistani military establishment.

He highlighted errors and inconsistencies in the Property Court judge's ruling, particularly regarding the rights of MQM trustees to defend themselves.

Slade cited the Christina Miller Authority case to support this argument.

Additionally, Slade clarified that Hussain had not actually resigned as accused, but had temporarily delegated authority to the Co-ordination Committee to normalise the situation within MQM.

He referenced the April 2016 constitution of MQM to emphasise decision-making procedures within the organization.

Slade also criticised Sattar for creating chaos without involving the Co-ordination Committee in London.

In response, the claimant's lawyer, Barrister Nazar Muhammad, attributed Dr Sattar's actions to Hussain's strong statement on August 22, 2016.

The judge responded by stating that it is not legal to remove someone from their position against their will.

After considering arguments from both sides, the Court of Appeals announced that they have reserved judgment. Draft decisions will be issued to the lawyers before a final judgment is made.

The founder and leader of MQM, Altaf Hussain, has said that he will fight a legal battle until his last breath. Whether it is MQM-P or any other group created by the military, it has no future because artificial things are artificial and natural things are natural.

Regarding the appeal hearing, he mentioned that people should always maintain positive thoughts and hopes. MQM's lawyer, KC Richard Slade, had presented strong legal evidence. Now, it is up to the British court to make a decision.

Hussain mentioned that people are aware of what MQM-P is and who the real founder and leader of MQM is. Just as in 1992, MQM Haquiqui was brought by the military, similarly PSP was also brought by the army.

He talked about the struggles and sacrifices made, emphasising the importance of integrity and fighting for people's rights. He also stressed the need for unity among different political leaders to achieve true democracy in the country.

He also expressed concerns about the compromised leadership of PTI and urged for a stronger stand against those in power. He invited Imran Khan to work together for the betterment of Pakistan.

