Murugappa group family members settle their dispute

Chennai, Aug 20 Patching up their differences, the two warring factions of one of the oldest business families in India – the Murugappas- said the disputes and the differences are being amicably settled.

In a joint statement issued here, the Murugappas said its members have agreed to settle the disputes and differences between the family branch of late M.V. Murugappan (including Valli Arunachalam and Vellachi Murugappan), on one side, and the rest of the family members.

The differences in the family arose following the demise of Murugappan in

2017.

His eldest daughter, US-based Valli Arunachalam, demanded a board seat in the group’s holding company Ambadi Investments based on the family’s shareholding. The other members of the Murugappa family rejected her demand.

As per the statement issued here on Sunday, the members of the Murugappa family first discussed and concluded the terms of the family arrangement amongst themselves at a meeting in the presence of their respective advisors.

“This understanding was recorded today by way of a memorandum entered into by the members of the Murugappa family with the family branch of late Mr. M V Murugappan (including Mrs. Valli Arunachalam and Mrs. Vellachi

Murugappan). The family members are committed to undertake the necessary

transactions to effect the family arrangement within the next 90 days,” the

statement said.

“The family arrangement is envisaged primarily to bring about amity and maintain goodwill amongst the members of the Murugappa family, and to maintain the overall harmony within the family, in this generation, as well as in the future,” it added.

The terms of the agreement are confidential, as per the statement.

As part of the family arrangement, the parties have also agreed that all legal proceedings between the family groups will be withdrawn as per the terms of the family arrangement after all agreed steps specified in the family settlement have been completed.

No listed company forming part of the Murugappa Group is a party to the family arrangement, and nothing in the family arrangement relates to the management or control of, or grants any special rights to the parties in, any such companies, the statement added.

