Musk mocks Paris Hilton's new ad after her firm suspends X deal

San Francisco, Dec 5 Tech billionaire Elon Musk has now picked a fight with American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton days after her company pulled an ad campaign from X amid an uproar over antisemitic content on the app.

Hilton’s company '11:11 Media' followed several major companies, including IBM and Apple, which pulled ad campaigns from X after Musk promoted an antisemitic post on X, reports the New York Post.

While the now-cancelled arrangement between X and 11:11 Media was marketed as a broad collaboration, Musk targeted Hilton's recently-launched line of pink cookware.

“The ad campaign wasn’t super convincing tbh," Musk wrote. "I don’t think Paris cooks a lot".

In October, X CEO Linda Yaccarino highlighted the advertising arrangement on her own account, referring to Hilton as the "queen of pop culture, music, business, and TV".

“The queen of pop culture, music, business, and TV is #Sliving on X. @ParisHilton welcome to the @X family, we’re excited to launch an official partnership with you and your next-gen media company 11:11,” Yaccarino wrote at the time.

Musk’s jab at Hilton came shortly after a remarkable appearance at the New York Times’ DealBook summit.

At the Summit, when Andrew Ross Sorkin asked the X owner about pauses in advertising, Musk replied: "Don't advertise." "You don't want them to advertise?" Sorkin asked him. "If somebody's going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money? Go f*** yourself," Musk said. However, he apologised for what he called his "dumbest" ever social media post on Semitism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor