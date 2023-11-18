Musk to sue non-profit Media Matters as big companies pause ads

San Francisco, Nov 18 Elon Musk on Saturday said X will file a “thermonuclear lawsuit” against non-profit organisation Media Matters and those who “colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company,” as big advertisers like Apple, Disney, Warner Bros, IBM and others reportedly paused advertising on the platform for allegedly promote antisemitism.

Media Matters in its report had claimed that as Musk continues his descent into white nationalist and antisemitic conspiracy theories, his social media platform has been placing ads for major brands like Apple, Bravo (NBCUniversal), IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity (Comcast) next to content that supports Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party.

The report led to tech and media majors like Apple, IBM, Disney, Warner Bros, Discovery, Paramount and Comcast/NBCUniversal reportedly pulling or halting their advertisements, along with Lionsgate and European Commission, on X.

The billionaire X owner posted: “The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company."

“Their board, their donors, their network of dark money, all of them,” he added.

Musk also posted a letter, defending his company and slamming Media Matters report and legacy media organisation.

“Despite our clear and consistent position, X has seen a number of attacks from activist groups like Media Matters and legacy media outlets who seek to undermine freedom of expression on our platform because they perceive it as a threat to their ideological narrative and those of their financial supporters,” the letter read.

The letter alleged that these groups try to use their influence to attack “our revenue streams by deceiving advertisers on X”.

“To manipulate the public and advertisers, Media Matters created an alternate account and curated the posts and advertising appearing on the account's timeline to misinform advertisers about the placement of their posts,” the letter argued.

Earlier on Saturday, Musk posted: "Media Matters is pure evil."

X CEO Linda Yaccarino said that their point of view has always been very clear that discrimination by everyone should stop across the board.

"When it comes to this platform -- X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There's no place for it anywhere in the world -- it's ugly and wrong. Full stop," she posted.

