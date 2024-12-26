MWM continues to protest over ongoing killings in Parachinar

Karachi [Pakistan], December 26 : A sit-in organised by the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) at the Numaish traffic intersection in Karachi entered its second day on Wednesday, protesting the ongoing violence and killings in Parachinar, Dawn reported.

The MWM had called for nationwide protests to show solidarity with the people of Parachinar, who have been staging their sit-in for six days demanding justice and peace, as reported by Dawn.

According to the Dawn, both lanes of the main MA Jinnah Road at Numaish were blocked as protesters, including women and children, gathered in large numbers. A camp was set up at the intersection to accommodate the demonstrators, while traffic was diverted to alternative routes by the authorities to manage the congestion.

The protest saw participation from a range of political, religious, and social leaders. Allama Shahenshah Naqvi, addressing the gathering, criticized both the federal and provincial governments, as well as security agencies, for failing to bring peace to the Kurram region.

Naqvi accused the authorities of making empty promises while the situation in Parachinar worsened. Referring to previous threats from anti-state elements to turn Parachinar into a "Gaza-like" zone, he stated that this was now becoming a reality with innocent civilians, including children, paying the price. He also highlighted the ongoing road blockades, which have caused severe hardships for residents, escalating the situation into a humanitarian crisis.

Naqvi further emphasized that the violence in Parachinar was not sectarian but part of a larger conspiracy involving both internal and external enemies. Other religious leaders, including Allama Hassan Zafar Naqvi, Allama Mukhtar Imami, and Sheikh Sadiq Jafari, also addressed the protesters, voicing support for the people of Parachinar, Dawn reported.

In addition to the Numaish sit-in, a similar demonstration took place on Abul Hasan Ispahani Road near Abbas Town, where protesters blocked both lanes, causing significant traffic disruptions. The traffic police managed the situation by rerouting vehicles to alternate paths.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor