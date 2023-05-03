Myanmar grants pardons to 2,153 prisoners

Published: May 3, 2023

Yangon, May 3 Myanmar's State Administration Council on Wednesday pardoned 2,153 prisoners in an amnesty to mark Vesak

Myanmar grants pardons to 2,153 prisoners

Yangon, May 3 Myanmar's State Administration Council on Wednesday pardoned 2,153 prisoners in an amnesty to mark Vesak Day.

The prisoners who were pardoned on Wednesday are those who have been convicted of incitement under Section 505 (a) Penal Code, the council said.

Section 505 (a) Penal Code prohibits causing fear, spreading false news, agitating directly or indirectly criminal offences against a government employee, reports Xinhua news agency.

The release of the prisoners on Vesak Day, the full moon day of Kason lunar month in the Myanmar calendar, is for the peace of mind of the people and on humanitarian grounds, it said.

