Myanmar junta extends state of emergency on coup's fourth anniversary

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], January 31 : Myanmar's military has prolonged its state of emergency for another six months as the country continues to struggle in maintaining control, with intense fighting continuing across the country, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The military-led National Defence and Security Council decided to extend emergency rule during a meeting in Naypyidaw on Friday, just a day before the coup's fourth anniversary.

According to an official statement, all council members, including the commander-in-chief and the acting president, unanimously agreed to prolong emergency rule under Section 425 of the 2008 constitution.

"All members of National Defence and Security Council including the commander in chief as well as acting president decided in unison for the extension of the state of emergency for another six months according to section 425 of the 2008 constitution," the statement said.

"There are still more tasks to be done to hold the general election successfully. Especially for a free and fair election, stability and peace is still needed," state-run MRTV said on its Telegram channel in announcing the extension of emergency rule, Al Jazeera reported.

Notably, on February 1, 2021, the military junta seized power in a coup ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel laureate.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International has urged the international community to take "urgent action" to ensure accountability for atrocities in Myanmar, ahead of the four-year anniversary of the 2021 military coup.

According to Amnesty International, since the 2021 coup, Myanmar's military junta has killed more than 6,000 people, arbitrarily detained more than 20,000, and renewed judicial executions. Over 3.5 million people are internally displaced. Human rights groups have documented the military's torture and other ill-treatment of detainees, indiscriminate attacks, and the denial of humanitarian aid, which may amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes.

"Myanmar's military junta has carried out widespread and systematic attacks against the civilian population nationwide, bombing schools, hospitals, and religious buildings with total impunity. Armed groups fighting the military have also committed human rights violations. While some have pledged to hold perpetrators accountable, it remains to be seen whether these efforts are genuine and can meet international standards," Amnesty International said.

