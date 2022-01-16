Myanmar reports 123 new COVID-19 cases

Myanmar reported 123 new COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 1.60 percent in the past 24 hours, a release from the health ministry showed Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 533,144. The death toll has reached 19,302 after one more death was reported, the release said.

A total of 511,211 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 6.2 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.Over 17.5 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday, the ministry's data showed.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor