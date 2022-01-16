Myanmar reports 123 new COVID-19 cases
By ANI | Published: January 16, 2022 10:42 PM2022-01-16T22:42:23+5:302022-01-16T22:50:23+5:30
Myanmar reported 123 new COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 1.60 percent in the past 24 hours, a release from the health ministry showed Sunday.
Myanmar reported 123 new COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 1.60 percent in the past 24 hours, a release from the health ministry showed Sunday.
The number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 533,144. The death toll has reached 19,302 after one more death was reported, the release said.
A total of 511,211 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 6.2 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.Over 17.5 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday, the ministry's data showed.
Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app