N. Korea put on alert against typhoon Khanun

Seoul, Aug 11 North Korea appeared to be on alert on Friday, airing rare overnight weather forecasts for typhoon Khanun as it headed north after arriving on the Korean Peninsula the previous day.

Khanun battered South Korea for 16 hours on Thursday and dissipated after reaching the vicinity of Pyongyang around 6 a.m. Friday, according to Seoul's weather agency.

The North's official Korean Central TV aired news alerts late into the night in a rare overnight broadcast. I

t also ran a nighttime weather program when typhoon Bavi hit the country in 2020, reports Yonhap News Agency.

North Korea has apparently suffered minor damage from Khanun, which only resulted in broken tree branches, according to the state media.

The North had called for all-out efforts to minimize the potential damage from Khanun, saying the country's economy could be dealt a blow should it lack preparation.

North Korea is seen as vulnerable to natural disasters due to its lack of infrastructure.

In the past, heavy rains left thousands of people displaced in the impoverished country.

--IANS

