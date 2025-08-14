"Namaskar and Vande Mataram": Slovak Ambassador greets India on Independence Day eve

New Delhi [India], August 14 : The Slovak Ambassador to India on Thursday extended his heartfelt greetings for India's 79th Independence Day on August 15.

Standing in front of the 11 Murthi statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi, Robert Maxian recorded a special message in Hindi for the occasion.

"Dear Indians, I am standing in front of the 11th statue in Delhi. This is a monument that commemorates India's independence under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership. On 15 August 2025, Bharat will celebrate Independence Day. I wish you peace, prosperity and happiness on Independence Day. Namaskar and Vande Mataram," he said.

He is also an ambassador to Nepal, the Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka.

🇮🇳 अपना 79वाँ स्वतंत्रता दिवस मना रहा है। मैं आप सभी को समृद्धि, शांति और सौभाग्य के लिए अपनी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ। 🇮🇳 is celebrating its 79th Independence Day. I extend my heartfelt wishes to you all for prosperity, peace, and good fortune. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/gXpO8GYT0s — Robert Maxian, Slovak Ambassador to India (@RobertMaxian) August 14, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

The Nation will celebrate the 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. The Prime Minister will unfurl the National Flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument, said a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

As the nation is making giant strides towards realising the Government's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the theme of this year's celebrations is 'Naya Bharat'. The celebrations will serve as a platform to commemorate the continuing rise of a prosperous, secure and bold Naya Bharat and provide renewed power to surge further ahead on the path to progress.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, to the Prime Minister.

The GoC, Delhi Area, will then conduct PM Narendra Modi to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of 96 personnel (one officer & 24 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force & Delhi Police. The Indian Air Force is the coordinating service for the Independence Day celebrations this year.

Approx. 5,000 Special Guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort this year. Over 1,500 people from various States/Union Territories dressed in traditional attire have also been invited to witness the grand ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor