"Namaste to India," greets Robot deployed at G7 Summit in Hiroshima

Hiroshima [Japan], May 20 : At the Group of Seven or G7 Summit, a robot deployed at International Media Centre in Hiroshima greeted Indians with "Namaste" and urged them to visit Japan and know about Japanese culture.

Japan's advanced technology and love for robots are not unheard of; the same was seen at the International Media Centre as Robot was saying "Namaste to India".

"I want Indian people to come to Japan and know about the Japanese culture," Robot said.

In this year's G7 Summit, the main aim was the disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Japan on Friday to attend the G7 Summit as a chief guest at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida.

On Saturday, in the G7 session on 'Working Together to Address Multiple Crisis', PM Modi listed 10 points call to action to address food, health and development-related issues plaguing the world.

The 10 points are: Firstly, develop inclusive food systems that protect the most vulnerable, including marginal farmers, and the second was to adopt Millets: path to nutritional and environmental benefits. thirdly was to stop food wastage to strengthen food security, according to the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the fourth point was to depoliticize global fertilizer supply chains, fifth one was to develop an alternative model to fertilizers, sixth was to develop resilient healthcare systems

"Promote holistic healthcare; pursue traditional systems of medicine, Promote digital health to ensure global universal health coverage, Ensure mobility of healthcare professionals, Build development models inspired by needs of developing countries; not driven by consumerism," Bagchi added.

On the Sidelines of the G7 Summit, PM Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

PM Modi will be in Hiroshima for the G7 summit from May 19 to May 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor