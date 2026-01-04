Namibia calls for UN-led response to Venezuela situation

Windhoek, Jan 4 Namibia on Sunday called for respect for international law and the sovereignty of Venezuela after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured by the United States.

Describing the incident as a "great shock" and a violation of Venezuela's sovereignty and international law, the Ministry of International Relations and Trade said that the territorial integrity and political independence of all nations must be respected in accordance with the United Nations Charter, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Namibia underscored its solidarity and cooperation with Venezuela, citing a shared history of anti-colonial struggle for self-determination and independence.

The ministry said Namibia supports the involvement of multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, to ensure the protection of international law and national sovereignty, and backed the convening of a UN Security Council session to address the situation.

The southern African country also urged the international community to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy in resolving disputes among nations, emphasising the need for peaceful solutions to maintain global peace and stability.

Venezuelan leader Maduro has been locked in a notorious federal jail in New York after his capture by the US forces at a military base in his country, from where he had been taunting President Donald Trump.

As he was escorted into the local office of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) on Saturday night before being jailed, he said sarcastically, looking at the camera, “Good night. Happy New Year”.

Once the unquestioned ruler of the oil-rich South American nation, in the video released by the White House, he was in a brown uniform, manacled and clutching a water bottle while two DEA officers held him on either side by his elbows.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's Supreme Court on Sunday directed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to take charge as the Interim President. The Constitutional Chamber, in a ruling after the attack, stated that Rodriguez would assume the presidency to maintain the nation's administrative continuity and safety.

The court stated that it would further consider how to establish a legal framework that ensures the continuity of the state, the functioning of the government, and the protection of sovereignty in light of the President's "forced absence".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor