NASA calls off launch of its moon-orbiting mission, Artemis I, due to storm 'Ian'

NASA has called off the scheduled Tuesday launch of its historic planned uncrewed Moon-orbiting mission, Artemis I, due to a tropical storm 'Ian' that is forecast to strengthen as it approaches Florida.

"NASA is foregoing a launch opportunity Tuesday, Sept. 27, and preparing for rollback, while continuing to watch the weather forecast associated with Tropical Storm Ian," the space agency said in its press release.

During a meeting Saturday morning, teams decided to stand down on preparing for the Tuesday launch date to allow them to configure systems for rolling back the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft to the Vehicle Assembly Building.

Engineers deferred a final decision about the roll to Sunday to allow for additional data gathering and analysis. If Artemis I managers elect to roll back, it would begin late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

"The agency is taking a step-wise approach to its decision-making process to allow the agency to protect its employees by completing a safe roll in time for them to address the needs of their families while also protecting the option to press ahead with another launch opportunity in the current window if weather predictions improve," the press release added.

NASA continues to rely on the most up-to-date information provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, US Space Force, and the National Hurricane Center.

( With inputs from ANI )

