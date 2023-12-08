Natalie Portman reveals she, Britney Spears were an understudy for same role

Los Angeles, Dec 8 Hollywood Actress Natalie Portman revealed that she has a very unexpected connection to Britney Spears as they both rose to fame after starring in the same understudy role when they were kids.

The Oscar-winning actress shared the unlikely match-up this week during a guest appearance on ‘Live’ with Kelly and Mark while promoting her brand new movie ‘May December’, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In the interview, the 42-year-old actress shared the shocking news that she and Britney were both an understudy for the same play. Back in 1992, the pair both starred as the backup for child star Laura Bell Bundy on the Off-Broadway musical ‘New Ruthless’.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Natalie revealed that despite playing the same character, she never actually crossed paths with Britney, as she took on the role after her. She told the hosts: "So we actually didn't meet but we, like, knew of each other. Like I knew I was taking over for her.”

‘New Ruthless’ was met with great praise after airing from March 1992 to January 1993 in New York City featuring a talented all-female cast. Although Natalie found her start on set of the play, she didn't rise to stardom until a few years later, following her memorable performance as Mathilda in the action-thriller ‘Leon’ in 1994.

Since then, Natalie has become one of the most well-known and beloved actresses of her generation, starring in a remarkable 70 films throughout her three decades-long career. Some of Natalie's most memorable films include her iconic roles in ‘Black Swan’, ‘Closer’, ‘Thor’, ‘V for Vendetta’, ‘The Other Boleyn Girl’, and many more. So far, the Hollywood star has been awarded both an Academy Award and two Golden Globes for her unforgettable performances

