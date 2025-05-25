"Nation comes first": All-party delegation member Bhubaneswar Kalita lauds India's unity against terror

New York [US], May 25 : BJP MP and a member of the all-party delegation to Guyana, Panama Colombia, Brazil and US, Bhubaneswar Kalita emphasised that nation comes first and that all parties are united against terrorism.

Kalita said that the delegation aimed to convey a comprehensive overview of the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack.

"Today, the all-party delegation visited New York. It will visit some other countries too... The aim of this is to convey to the world a call for unity against terrorism. The barbarism that was shown on April 22 has been condemned around the world... We are here for an outreach so that, for India, the nation comes first. It is a bound duty of all political parties in India to be united at this hour and to convey to the world to stand united against terrorism. This was the main purpose behind our visit," he said.

Kalita said that various delegations across the world are here to convey India's stance against terrorism.

"There are of course other issues which other people would like to know. So it is the duty to convey to all this and that delegation is going all over the world to different countries and we have come to this part of the world," he said.

The all-party delegation to United States, Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor comprises of Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), GM Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, BJP MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena) and former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The delegation will project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach.

