Nation stands in eternal gratitude to the army and their families: EAM S Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], January 15 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saluted the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day. In a post on X, he wrote, "On #ArmyDay today, salute the courage and resolve of our soldiers. The nation stands in eternal gratitude to them and their families for their selfless service."

Army Day is celebrated on 15 January every year in India, in recognition of Lieutenant General Kodandera M. Cariappa's (later who became Field Marshal ) taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on 15 January 1949.

President Droupadi Murmu too extended warm greetings to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day, describing the day as a tribute to the courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice of soldiers who serve the nation with steadfast resolve.

"I extend my warm felicitations to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day 2026. Army Day commemorates the courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers who stand steadfast in the service of the nation. The Indian Army remains at the core of national security of India. It has consistently upheld the highest traditions of professionalism, commitment and bravery in defending our borders and saving lives during natural calamities. I commend the Indian Army for its gallant performance and outstanding success in Operation Sindoor," President Murmu wrote in her letter.

"I am confident that the Indian Army will continue its legacy in contribution to nation building to facilitate economic progress and inclusive development of the nation. I salute our soldiers and reaffirm the nation's enduring gratitude to the Indian Army and wish all ranks continued success, strength and glory in their noble duty," President Murmu said.

Earlier today, PM Modi posted on X. "On Army Day, we salute the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army. Our soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve, at times under the most challenging conditions. Their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country," he wrote.

