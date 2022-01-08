NATO prepared to respond forcefully to Russian aggression: Blinken on Ukraine issue

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (local time) said that a "diplomatic solution" to the Russian military buildup on the Ukraine border is still possible and preferable, but the alliance is prepared to respond forcefully to further Russian aggression.

Speaking to reporters, Blinken said that Russia could choose a diplomatic solution on Ukraine next week but warned that the United States would not be "diverted" by Moscow's demands.

"We're prepared to respond forcefully to further Russian aggression. But a diplomatic solution is still possible and preferable, if Russia chooses it," Blinked said.

"We won't be diverted from that issue, because what's happening in Ukraine is not only about Ukraine. It's part of a broader pattern of destabilizing, dangerous, and often illegal behaviour by Moscow as it tries to build a sphere of influence that covers the countries that were once under Soviet dominion, and to stop them from realizing their democratic aspirations as fully sovereign, independent nations," he said.

"We are fully committed to mengful reciprocal dialogue with Russia...we would far prefer a diplomatic path and a diplomatic solution to a crisis that Russia has brought forth. That's what next week's meetings of the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue, the NATO-Russia Council, and the OSCE are all about," the US Secretary of State added.

He also said that the US will reconfirm its readiness to increase transparency, institute new risk-reduction measures, and renew efforts to address nuclear and conventional threats to European security next week.

He added: "But again, it has to be a two-way street."

"Our goal is to have a relationship with Russia that is predictable and stable, so that we can cooperate when it's in our mutual interest and address our differences with an open and frank dialogue," Blinken said.

Russian and US officials are set to meet in person in Geneva on January 10 amid a Russian military buildup on the Ukraine border and ongoing tensions.

The US and NATO have voiced concerns over Russia's alleged preparations for invading Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.

( With inputs from ANI )

