Navroz festival not to be celebrated in Afghanistan under Taliban regime

Navroz or Nowruz which marks the Persian and Iranian New Year will not be celebrated in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

Nowruz, the day is dedicated to the beginning of the spring and renewal of Nature and it is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians.

"We do not celebrate any ceremony that is not in Islam," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding that their government would not celebrate Nowruz, as per media reports.

However, the spokesman claims that the group will not prevent people from celebrating Nowruz.

Meanwhile, there are reports of the implementation of sharia law in Afghanistan. According to Human Rights Watch the LGBTQ+ Afghans were "sexually attacked, or explicitly threatened by Taliban members because of their sexual orientation or gender identity" after the group took over power in August last year.

