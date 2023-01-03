Nawaz Sharif directs party leaders to start mass mobilisation campaign for general elections

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has directed the party leaders to kickstart mobilization campaigns for the general elections and start preparing for them to confront Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies in public, Geo TV reported on Tuesday citing the party sources.

According to sources, Nawaz held several online meetings with key party members and gave them instructions to step up their political activity ahead of the Punjab vote of confidence.

A remedy to prevent the PTI from dissolving the Punjab Assembly was also requested by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In this regard, the prime minister recently got in touch with former president Asif Ali Zardari and discussed the state of the nation's politics with him. The Punjab Assembly's session on the resolution to vote against Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has been rescheduled to take place on January 9 rather than January 11 in the meanwhile, according to Geo TV.

As per the sources, the upcoming session would play an important role for both PML-N and its allies and the PTI and its allies.

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on December 26 said that Nawaz Sharif will lead Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N)'s campaign for the 2023 general elections as he warned of active participation, ARY News reported.

Sanaullah made these remarks while addressing the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Workers' Convention in Faisalabad and blamed his Toshakhana case for the political chaos in Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

