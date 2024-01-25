Nawaz Sharif Rally Roars with Tiger and Lion Appearance, People Click Selfies

In an unprecedented movein Pakistan, the supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) brought a lion and a tiger to the Nawaz Sharif-led Lahore rally on Tuesday, The News International reported. The animals representing the party's symbol were brought to the camps set up in the National Assembly (NA)-130 constituency to welcome former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Scores of PML-N supporters took selfies with the lion and tiger locked in iron cages. The wild animals have been brought to multiple PML-N public gatherings in the past.

Nawaz Sharif's supporters bring lion, tiger for Lahore rally pic.twitter.com/c49KaQ3ET4 — The News (@thenews_intl) January 23, 2024

However, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Nawaz's instruction, a "real lion, brought by one of its supporters for the PML-N rally, has been returned." "Nawaz Sharif has instructed that no real lion or any other animal should be brought to any rally in Pakistan," she said in a tweet. Meanwhile, in his Wednesday rally, Nawaz Sharif asserted that Pakistan has been in a crisis following his ouster from the prime minister's office. Further, the former prime minister pledged to bring about positive change in Nankana Sahib, outlining plans to transform the city into a model with the establishment of a boy's degree college and a state-of-the-art cricket stadium. Earlier on Monday, Nawaz Sharif said that was not an easy task to bring Pakistan's economy back on track. Sharif, a three-time former Pakistan Prime Minister who in October last year returned from a self-imposed exile in London to lead his PML-N party in the general elections, is seeking a fourth term in the February 8 elections.

