NCEMA monitors tropical situation in Arabian Sea, prepares with proactive measures

ubai [UAE], August 31 (ANI/WAM): The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) held a meeting of the Joint Weather and Tropical Assessment Team to discuss and monitor the evolving tropical situation in the Arabian Sea.

The meeting focused on analysing initial data and readings which indicate that the expected impact of the tropical situation on the UAE will be indirect. It is anticipated that the sea will become turbulent and water may extend into some coastal areas, but no indications are suggesting any direct effects on the country's regions.

As part of the proactive preparations, the team discussed ways to enhance readiness to deal with any developments that may arise from this tropical situation by intensifying monitoring, ensuring a contingency plan if necessary, and providing safety guidelines to the public through official channels and sources in the country.

These actions are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen national preparedness and readiness to handle various weather conditions, ensuring the safety of the population and infrastructure, across the country.

The team urged the public not to circulate or spread rumours and emphasised the importance of receiving information, guidelines, and updates from official sources within the country. (ANI/WAM)

