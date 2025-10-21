Nearly 1 lakh people visited exposition of holy relics of Lord Buddha in Russia's Kalmykia

Moscow [Russia], October 21 : Nearly 1 lakh devotees and visitors from Kalmykia and neighbouring provinces of Russia attended the weeklong exposition of the holy relics of Lord Buddha at the Golden Temple of Buddha Shakyamuni in Elista, Kalmykia, according to the Embassy of India in Russia.

In a post on X on Monday, the embassy stated that the sacred relics, brought from India, were accompanied by venerated Indian monks and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.

The delegation was later given an emotional and heartfelt send-off by the people of Kalmykia, led by the Head of the Republic, Batu Sergeyeivich Khasikov, and the Chief Priest, Shajin Lama.

"Hon'ble Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha and venerated Indian monks accompanying the sacred relics of Lord Buddha were given an emotional send-off by the people of Kalmykia, led by the Head of the Republic H.E. Mr. Batu Sergeyeivich Khasikov, and the Chief Priest His Eminence Shajin Lama. Nearly 1 lakh people from Kalmykia and neighbouring provinces of Russia visited the weeklong exposition of the holy relics at the Golden Temple of Buddha Shakyamuni in Elista, and received blessings of Lord Buddha. The government and the people of the Republic of Kalmykia conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for giving their land the opportunity to host the sacred relics," the post read.

Hon’ble Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha and venerated Indian monks accompanying the sacred relics of Lord Buddha were given an emotional send-off by the people of Kalmykia, led by the Head of the Republic H.E. Mr. Batu Sergeyeivich Khasikov and the Chief Priest… pic.twitter.com/H7wzJIZmk2— India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) October 20, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

The event drew massive public participation and spiritual reverence, as thousands lined up to receive blessings and witness the relics of Lord Buddha, a symbol of peace, compassion, and enlightenment.

The exposition is seen as a significant step in strengthening cultural and spiritual ties between India and Russia, especially with Kalmykia, the only Buddhist-majority region in Europe.

Following his return to India with the holy relics, Manoj Sinha said that the exposition of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to Kalmykia will strengthen the ties between India and Russia.

"We have come back with the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha from Kalmykia... India-Russia friendship has been great for a long time and is completing 80 years in the coming times... During the visit of Russian President Putin, this effort by the Indian government, Ministry of Culture, will prove to be a milestone... This will also strengthen our relations with Russia in terms of business, trade and defence," he said.

The sacred relics, recognised as a National Treasure of India, were brought to the capital city of Elista by a high-level delegation, led by Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and including senior Indian monks.

This historic exposition, the first of its kind in the Russian Republic, is a testament to the deep civilisational bonds between India and Russia.

It revives the enduring legacy of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, the revered Buddhist monk and diplomat from Ladakh, who was instrumental in reviving Buddhism in Mongolia and reigniting interest in the Buddha Dharma in Russian regions like Kalmykia, Buryatia, and Tuva.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor