Nearly 23 pc of Canadian population reported food insecurity in 2022

Ottawa, April 27 Approximately 8.7 million people, or 22.9 per cent of Canada's population, lived in households that reported some form of food insecurity in 2022, Statistics Canada has said.

This is an increase of just under 1.8 million from the previous year when the rate was 18.4 per cent, the national statistical agency was quoted as saying on Friday by Xinhua news agency.

The proportion of those who were marginally food insecure remained relatively stable, at 6 per cent, while the proportions of those who were moderately and severely food insecure both increased to reach nearly 17 per cent.

According to the agency, people in one-parent families and unattached non-seniors remained at a particularly high risk of food insecurity. People in non-senior couples and couples with children had somewhat lower rates, though all were higher than the rates for people in senior families or unattached seniors.

The food insecurity data were collected from January to June 2023. Food insecurity is inadequate or insecure access to food due to financial constraints, and refers to the 12-month period prior to the interview, the agency said.

Meanwhile, 9.9 per cent of the population, approximately 3.8 million Canadians, lived below the poverty line in 2022, up from 7.4 per cent in 2021, Statistics Canada said.

