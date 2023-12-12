Need another USD 23.6 million to help 600,000 Afghan refugees deported by Pakistan: WFP

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 12 : The spokesperson of the United Nations World Food Programme in Afghanistan, Ziauddin Safi, has said that the organisation requires an additional USD 23.6 million to assist 600,000 refugees deported by Pakistan, TOLOnews reported.

According to the United Nations World Food Programme, it has assisted 285,000 people, providing 1,560 metric tonnes of food and USD 3.5 million in cash.

"We are providing organic biscuits and cash for the returnees so that their needs are provided. We are currently funding this assistance through our programmes," he said, TOLOnews reported.

Meanwhile, those who have been deported have expressed concern about their situation, claiming that the current level of assistance is insufficient. They appeal to aid organisations to provide them with additional assistance.

"We call on the Islamic Emirate to provide us with shelter and land. We are happy that we are receiving assistance at Torkham but this assistance is not sufficient," said Mohammad Wali, a returnee, TOLOnews reported.

Mohammad Hossein, who has lived in Pakistan for the past 20 years, was recently deported.

"Pakistan has made life for the refugees difficult. They even didn't allow us to carry our money," he lamented.

Earlier, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) warned that Afghans crossing the border from Pakistan could perish in harsh winter conditions if they do not receive adequate shelter.

Pakistan's recent move to tighten border controls and repatriate Afghan migrants coincides with the United Nations Human Rights Office's earlier call on Pakistan to cease the expulsion process, citing the potential for a "human rights catastrophe."

The expulsion of Afghan migrants is unfolding amid a harsh winter, exacerbating the already critical humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Forced to leave, Afghan migrants are grappling with challenging conditions, especially considering the severe winter weather, which further compounds the dire humanitarian situation in the country.

