Neelu Vaghela: Great to embody a villain at this juncture of my career

Mumbai, Dec 13 Veteran actress Neelu Vaghela, who has been roped in to play a negative role in the upcoming show ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’, has called it a ‘fun challenge’, and shared it feels great to be embodying a villain at this juncture of her career.

‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ is a fresh tale, starring Shagun Pandey as Veer and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul, not only explores the complexities of love but also sheds light on the issue of underage marriage.

Neelu will be seen in the role of Bhawani Chundawat, who is a cunning politician and the rival of Veer’s family.

In the show, it will be shown that she was once the best friend of Veer’s mother and the two women become enemies after an event.

She is responsible and helpful but uses her power to the disadvantage of Veer's family.

Bhawani’s presence, enlivened by Neelu, is poised to bring unpredictable twists to the one-of-a-kind love story.

Talking about the same, Neelu shared: “

Known for her work in ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ and others, Neelu shared that she finds a natural connection to the narrative of the show.

“Hailing from Rajasthan, I find a natural connection to the narrative of the show. I am portraying the character of Bhawani Chundawat who is going to bring a storm into the lives of Veer and Bulbul. She is admired by people and known for her strength as a sly politician, who makes calculated moves to get her way and keeps a close watch on Veer’s family,” she said.

Neelu added: “As I experiment this role, I hope that viewers will embrace me in this character.”

Set in Rajasthan, the show follows the rollercoaster journey of Bulbul and Veer, who are as different as chalk and cheese. While Bulbul believes telling lies for others' well-being is acceptable, Veer, an honorable IPS Officer views lying as a serious offense.

Bulbul doesn’t know that her parents have concealed the fact that she’s a minor and Veer, a vocal advocate against underage marriages, unknowingly marries her.

‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ will air soon on Colors.

