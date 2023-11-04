Neetha Shetty relates to her enriching role 'Deepika' in 'Aangan: Aapno Kaa'
By IANS | Published: November 4, 2023 03:54 PM 2023-11-04T15:54:10+5:30 2023-11-04T15:55:09+5:30
Mumbai, Nov 4 Actress Neetha Shetty is all set to play Deepika Sharma in the upcoming family drama 'Aangan - Aapno Kaa’, and said she connected with her character’s determination to succeed in life.
‘Aangan - Aapno Kaa' is an endearing story of a daughter who is determined to fulfil her duties towards her father indefinitely. A contemporary family drama, the show also promises to be a heartwarming journey of a daughter with a unique perspective on marriage.
The family drama features Mahesh Thakur as a doting single father to three daughters - Deepika (Neetha Shetty), Tanvi (Aditi Rathore), and Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana).
Stepping into the role of the eldest daughter is Neetha. Being the eldest in the family, Deepika has a source of support for her family and has helped her father look after her siblings and the household after her mother passed away. An air-hostess by profession, Deepika is ambitious and assertive, while also trying to balance her married life.
Talking about the same, Neetha said: “Deepika is like the typical elder sister, a little authoritative but with a kind heart and good intentions. I was thrilled to take on this role because I connected with her determination to ease her father's load and her drive to succeed in life. The character has many layers and it is really enriching to portray such a character.”
The show will soon air on Sony SAB.
--IANS
