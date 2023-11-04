Neetha Shetty relates to her enriching role 'Deepika' in 'Aangan: Aapno Kaa'

Mumbai, Nov 4 Actress Neetha Shetty is all set to play Deepika Sharma in the upcoming family drama 'Aangan - Aapno Kaa’, and said she connected with her character’s determination to succeed in life.

‘Aangan - Aapno Kaa' is an endearing story of a daughter who is determined to fulfil her duties towards her father indefinitely. A contemporary family drama, the show also promises to be a heartwarming journey of a daughter with a unique perspective on marriage.

The family drama features Mahesh Thakur as a doting single father to three daughters - Deepika (Neetha Shetty), Tanvi (Aditi Rathore), and Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana).

Stepping into the role of the eldest daughter is Neetha. Being the eldest in the family, Deepika has a source of support for her family and has helped her father look after her siblings and the household after her mother passed away. An air-hostess by profession, Deepika is ambitious and assertive, while also trying to balance her married life.

Talking about the same, Neetha said: “Deepika is like the typical elder sister, a little authoritative but with a kind heart and good intentions. I was thrilled to take on this role because I connected with her determination to ease her father's load and her drive to succeed in life. The character has many layers and it is really enriching to portray such a character.”

The show will soon air on Sony SAB.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor