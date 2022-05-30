Nepal Army locates crash site of missing plane

Kathmandu, May 30 The Nepal Army, deployed to find the missing Tara Air plane with 22 people on board, on Monday found the aircraft's crash site in Mustang district.

Nepal Army spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal posted pictures of the site on Twitter and said the crashed twin-otter plane was found in Sanosware, Thasang-2, near the Jomsom Airport in Mustang.

After bad weather hampered the search and rescue operation on Sunday, the Army called off the mission and resumed early Monday morning.

The plane, en route from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, was carrying 19 passengers four Ind, 13 Nepalis, two Germans and three crew members, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

The aircraft lost contact with the airport authorities within 12 minutes after it took off at 9.55 a.m.

According to Tara Air, the missing aircraft last came in contact with the Jomsom Tower at 10.07 a.m. on Sunday at Ghodepani and then lost contact.

