Nepal Bus Accident: Indian Passenger Bus with 40 Onboard Plunges into Marsyangdi River in Tanahun

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2024 12:15 PM2024-08-23T12:15:50+5:302024-08-23T12:17:13+5:30

An Indian passenger bus carrying 40 people plunged into the Marsyangdi River in Tanahun district, confirms Nepal Police, ANI ...

Nepal Bus Accident: Indian Passenger Bus with 40 Onboard Plunges into Marsyangdi River in Tanahun | Nepal Bus Accident: Indian Passenger Bus with 40 Onboard Plunges into Marsyangdi River in Tanahun

Nepal Bus Accident: Indian Passenger Bus with 40 Onboard Plunges into Marsyangdi River in Tanahun

An Indian passenger bus carrying 40 people plunged into the Marsyangdi River in Tanahun district, confirms Nepal Police, ANI reported. As per the official, the bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara.

“The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river,” DSP Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office Tanahun said, as quoted by ANI.

Open in app
Tags :nepalBus AccidentindiaInternational news