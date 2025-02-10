Nepal Energy Minister arrives in New Delhi for 'India Energy Week-2025'

Kathmandu/New Delhi, Feb 10 Nepal's Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Deepak Khadka, arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening to take part in the 'India Energy Week-2025' that will be held in the Indian capital from February 11-14.

According to the local media in Kathmandu, Khadka is scheduled to address two ministerial-level sessions on 'Clean Cooking' and the 'Energy Access Gap' at the event which will witness participation of over 250 speakers, including energy ministers, global CEOs, industry influencers and technology visionaries in over 90 panel discussions.

The visiting Nepali delegation also includes the Ministry's senior energy expert Prabal Adhikari and finance expert Amit Shrestha.

The event is to be organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry under the patronage of India's Ministry for Petroleum and Natural Gases.

It is expected to accelerate progress towards a sustainable energy future by sharing knowledge and disrupting conventional thinking. The global gathering will convene energy leaders, policymakers and innovators from around the world to address the sector's most pressing challenges and drive actionable solutions for a sustainable energy future.

As one of the world's fastest-growing economies and a pivotal player in the global energy transition, India offers a dynamic model for balancing economic growth with sustainability. India Energy Week 2025 will highlight cutting-edge technologies, ambitious decarbonisation initiatives and investment opportunities that align with global energy goals.

The event is a catalyst for international collaboration, fostering partnerships that transcend borders, with a focus on energy access, security, affordability and sustainability. It underscores India's role as a global leader in shaping the future of energy for all by showcasing innovative solutions and measurable progress.

In 2024, a significant step was taken in cross-border energy cooperation between India and Nepal with Indian Union Minister for Power, Manohar Lal jointly inaugurating the flow of power from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid along with Khadka and Fouzul Kabir Khan, Advisor of Bangladesh's Ministry of Power. It marked the first trilateral power transaction that has been carried out through the Indian grid.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor