Nepal, India discuss security and military issues

Kathmandu, Oct 7 The fifteenth meeting of the Nepal-India Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues (BCGSI) discussed the furthering of defence and security cooperation between the two countries on Friday .

Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said the discussions covered a wide range of issues relating to mutual security, defence supplies, training and capacity building, joint military exercises and exchanges including through visits among others.

The Nepali delegation was led by Bhrigu Dhungana, joint secretary (South Asia) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian delegation was led by Anurag Srivastava, joint secretary (North) at the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

The delegations comprised officials from respective defence, foreign affairs and home affairs ministries and directorates of the Indian Army and the Nepal Army.

The BCGSI, established in 2003, is an important institutional mechanism between India and Nepal for promoting bilateral defence and security cooperation.

Likewise, Srivastava also co-chaired the 5th Joint Project Monitoring Committee meeting on Saturday on Terai Road projects undertaken in Nepal with Indian grant assistance.

Arjun Jung Thapa, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure & Transport, government of Nepal had led the Nepali side.

The Indian Embassy said that both the sides noted that the project had been completed satisfactorily.

It said that it was also agreed that formalities for taking over of the project by the government of Nepalshall be completed at the earliest.

After completing the engagements in Kathmandu, Srivastava met with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal among other senior Nepali cabinet ministers.

