Nepal: Local administration impose curfew in Birgunj following clashes

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 19 : Parsa District Administration Office on Monday imposed a curfew in Birgunj for an indefinite time following clashes between the two groups on Monday afternoon.

As per the notice from the DAO, Parsa curfew has been imposed in various locations across the Birgunj Metropolis from 5 pm (local time) on Monday.

The curfew was enforced from Nagwa Chowk in the east to Tilawe bridge in west, and Parwanipur in north to Custom Office in Miteri Pul in the Southern part, according to the Parsa District Administration Office.

"Conflict had erupted in Ishnath Municipality, Motipur of Rautahat District on February 15, 2024. In regards to the issue, a protest was staged in Birgunj, resulting in clashes, prompting imposition of a curfew to prevent possible loss of public property and ensure public security," Chief District Officer Dinesh Sagar Bhusal said in a release issued late on Monday afternoon.

Earlier on Saturday, the Rautahat District Administration Office enforced a curfew order after a clash between the groups turned violent.

Locals of the Ghiura settlement, who were heading towards a nearby lake to immerse an idol of Goddess Saraswati as part of a religious ritual, on Friday last week, were obstructed by another group of people for allegedly playing loud music.

The locals had then aborted the ritual, staying on the road with the idol.

Then on Saturday, the two sides held talks under the coordination of the local unit and reached an agreement to let the ritual continue and maintain communal harmony.

However, Superintendent of Police Mahendra Shrestha said that the situation grew tense after some factions of the crowd pelted stones, protesting against the decision.

Reportedly, some people have also been injured in the clash.

It is pertinent to mention that the two sides often clashed against one another on the same issue, even in the past, according to The Kathmandu Post.

