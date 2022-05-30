Nepal plane crash: 16 bodies recovered so far from crash site

At least 16 bodies have been recovered so far from the incident site at Mustang District where a passenger plane crashed on Sunday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal confirmed that the Nepal Army has retrieved the bodies from the wreckage of the aircraft but is yet to identify them. The recovered bodies will be flown to Kathmandu for postmortem, officials said.

"According to the information received from the incident site, the bodies of 16 people have been found, collected and are yet to be identified," the Civil Aviation Authority tweeted.

As the Nepal Army continues to retrieve the bodies from the crash site, officials said that "Some of the bodies of the passengers are beyond recognition. Police gathering the remains."

While the Army spokesperson confirmed that the crash site lies at an elevation of about 14,500 feet, the officials suspected that all the passengers on board must have died.

"We have suspected all the passengers on board the aircraft have lost their lives. Our preliminary assessment has shown that no one could have survived the crash but the official statement is due," Phadindra Mani Pokhrel, Spokesperson at Home Ministry toldon Monday.

The Nepal Army today morning found the wreckage of the army twin-engine Tara Air passenger plane which crashed on Sunday with 22 people on board, including four Indians, and three crew members at the Sanosware of Mustang District.

The Nepal Army on Monday resumed the search operation of the aircraft after it was halted on Sunday due to the bad weather conditions.

All helicopters deployed for the search of the crashed aircraft were called back to their bases on Sunday after a snowfall in Mustang district, Premnath Thakur, General Manager of Tribhuvan International Airport said.

Mustang (from the Tibetan Muntan meaning "fertile plain") the traditional region is largely dry and arid. The world's deepest gorge that goes down three miles vertically between Dhaulagiri and Annapurna mountains runs through this district.

( With inputs from ANI )

