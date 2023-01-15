Nepal plane crash: 35 killed, three rescued

Kathmandu, Jan 15 At least 35 people were killed and three were rescued after a passenger plane crashed in Nepal on Sunday.

Guru Datta Dhakal, Assistant Chief District Officer of Kaski district, said the rescued were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

"However, their identities are not known. Scores of people are feared dead after an ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines with a call sign 9N-ANC that took off to Pokhara from Kathmandu at 10.32 a.m. crashed at Nayagaun of the city famous among tourists this morning," Dhakal said.

The plane caught fire while it was about to land at newly-built Pokhara airport.

Rescuers have so far pulled out 35 bodies from a Yeti Airlines crash site in Pokhara of Kaski district.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Rudra Thapa confirmed with the Kathmandu Post that 25 bodies have been taken to different hospitals in Pokhara for post-mortem. Thapa said the police came to know about the crash at around 11 a.m.

Police Inspector Gyan Bahadur Khadka at Kaski District Police Office said the rescue operation is underway in a full-swing.

The aircraft contacted the control tower at 10.50 a.m. before it went off the radar.

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, told the Post.

Among the passengers are three infants, three children and 62 adults.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the passengers included 53 Nepalis, five Ind, four Russ, one Irish, one Australian, one Argentinian, two Koreans and one French.

Two helicopters were deployed from Pokhara airport while additional choppers are on standby in Kathmandu, CAAN said in a statement.

Following the crash, the Pokhara International Airport has been closed for flight operations today, Teknath Sitaula, Spokesperson for Pokhara airport told Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

The details of the crash are awaited. Security personnel along with locals are carrying out rescue operations at the crash site. Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

